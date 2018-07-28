Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,907 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

