Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,736.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 364,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF opened at $66.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $70.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

