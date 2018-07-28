Molina Healthcare (MOH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past one year. It has also witnessed its 2019 estimates move upward in the past 30 days. The company’s growing top line, backed by a consistent membership rise, positions it for long-term growth. Its inorganic strategies also remain accretive to the revenue base. It has begun an enterprise-wide restructuring program to reduce expenses and improve overall operational efficiency. However, Molina Healthcare suffers from rising medical care costs along with dependence on debt financing that have resulted in higher interest expenses, draining the bottom line.”

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.43.

Molina Healthcare traded down $2.09, hitting $104.67, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 887,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.