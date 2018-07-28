Mohawk Industries (MHK) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q1 2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of Mohawk Industries traded up $3.75, reaching $183.06, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,309,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,251. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,851.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,259 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,350,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,510,000 after buying an additional 622,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after buying an additional 224,823 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 217,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 330,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,850,000 after buying an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

