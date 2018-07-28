Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MBT has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 158,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth about $797,000.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.