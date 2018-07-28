MKM Partners Lowers Mattel (MAT) Price Target to $13.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at MKM Partners to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mattel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,943. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Mattel has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $20.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 729.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,812,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699,590 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $12,206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 684.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 684,673 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mattel by 415.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 391,489 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.