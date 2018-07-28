Mizuho Analysts Give Suncor Energy (SU) a C$61.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a C$61.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.59.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy opened at C$54.81 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$38.34 and a twelve month high of C$55.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of C$8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In related news, insider Paul Douglas Gardner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00. Also, insider Eric Charles Axford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.39, for a total transaction of C$392,925.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,591,550.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.