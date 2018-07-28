Mistras Group (MG) versus Willdan Group (WLDN) Head-To-Head Review

Mistras Group (NYSE: MG) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mistras Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mistras Group and Willdan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group 2 4 1 0 1.86 Willdan Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mistras Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.99%. Willdan Group has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Mistras Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than Willdan Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mistras Group and Willdan Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group $700.97 million 0.83 -$2.17 million $0.43 47.65 Willdan Group $273.35 million 0.92 $12.12 million $1.18 24.11

Willdan Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mistras Group. Willdan Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mistras Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Mistras Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Willdan Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mistras Group and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group -0.13% 5.10% 2.67% Willdan Group 4.50% 15.35% 8.03%

Summary

Willdan Group beats Mistras Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an online system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analyze data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and consulting, and online monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

