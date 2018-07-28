Misonix (MSON) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

News stories about Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Misonix earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.3884419585584 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Misonix traded down $0.05, hitting $16.95, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610. Misonix has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.95.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSON shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Misonix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices.

