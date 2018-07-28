Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.45

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 25674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cann raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.15.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.85 per share, with a total value of $15,540,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 193,050 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

