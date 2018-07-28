Millennium Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 130.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.7% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 200.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $25,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,629,285 shares of company stock valued at $93,097,311 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

