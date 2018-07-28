Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,407 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 438,904 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,436,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,595,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,350.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 574,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 277,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.00. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

