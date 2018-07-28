Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mid Penn Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8052199258072 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp traded down $1.10, hitting $32.75, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,744.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.