Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft has a dominant position in the desktop PC market, with its operating systems being used in the majority of PCs worldwide. The company is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365 commercial, Dynamics, Outlook mobile and Teams. Moreover, Azure’s expanding customer base is a key catalyst. Microsoft’s gaming segment is performing well, primarily driven by a combination of Xbox Live, Game Pass subscriptions and Mixer, which are driving user engagement. Further, acquisitions like PlayFab and GitHub expand Microsoft’s total addressable market (TAM) and penetration. Additionally, the company’s expanding partner base is a key catalyst. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, projections of a moderating growth rate in commercial cloud gross margin, and OEM Pro and Windows commercial businesses is a headwind.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $101.78 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

MSFT stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,915,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,125,146. Microsoft has a one year low of $71.28 and a one year high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $853.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 217,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 467,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,078,000 after buying an additional 139,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 126,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

