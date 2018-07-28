Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

MSFT stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

