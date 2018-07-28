Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Michaels Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Michaels Companies worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies opened at $20.29 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

