MGIC Investment (MTG) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.0900865628655 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MGIC Investment opened at $12.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

