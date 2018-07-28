Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY18 guidance to $20.10-20.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $625.55.

NYSE:MTD traded down $28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,217. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $540.24 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total value of $2,816,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total transaction of $2,271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,962. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

