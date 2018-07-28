Methanex (MEOH) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Methanex has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

