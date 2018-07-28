Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $3.37 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Stock

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,506 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.14% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners opened at $19.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.