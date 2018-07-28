Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 6,990 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,567,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 580.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN opened at $27.50 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

