Merck KGaA (MRK) PT Set at €106.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.57 ($115.96).

Shares of Merck KGaA opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

