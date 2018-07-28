Mercer International (MERC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 508,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,719. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Mercer International news, Director Eric Lauritzen sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $178,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mercer International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mercer International by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercer International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

