Meet Group (MEET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Meet Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 48.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. On average, analysts expect Meet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Meet Group traded down $0.15, hitting $4.10, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 776,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Meet Group has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Meet Group news, Director Jason Whitt sold 16,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $48,527.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,115.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,006 shares of company stock worth $1,165,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company's applications include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged that keep mobile daily active users entertained and engaged, and originate untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

