Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,358 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $143.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.