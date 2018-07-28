Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $888,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 63.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 281,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 35.8% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 3,691.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.28%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.