Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.39 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report $8.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.27 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $43.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 million to $43.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.45 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Summer Street reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

MTBC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.93. 403,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,495. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,800 shares in the company, valued at $765,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

