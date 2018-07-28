Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) CFO Bill Korn Sells 5,000 Shares

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) CFO Bill Korn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bill Korn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Bill Korn sold 200 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,000.00.

Shares of Medical Transcription Billing traded down $0.32, hitting $4.93, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 403,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,495. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. equities analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Summer Street restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

