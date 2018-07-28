McKesson (MCK) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McKesson to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of McKesson traded down $3.17, hitting $123.89, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,039,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McKesson has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $178.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $8,877,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 20.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

