McEwen Mining (MUX) & Goldcorp (GG) Head to Head Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Goldcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldcorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Goldcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.36, indicating that its share price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldcorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Goldcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 11.60 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -77.67 Goldcorp $3.42 billion 3.17 $658.00 million $0.40 31.25

Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goldcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -13.62% -2.16% -1.92% Goldcorp 8.61% 1.96% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for McEwen Mining and Goldcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Goldcorp 0 5 8 1 2.71

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Goldcorp has a consensus price target of $17.84, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Goldcorp.

Summary

Goldcorp beats McEwen Mining on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

