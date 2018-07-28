McDonald’s (MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cleveland Research lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.96.

NYSE MCD opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

