McDermott International (MDR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McDermott International's broad product portfolio, strong geographical footprint, good market position and its strong relationship with national oil companies provides a significant cushion against the downside risks inherent in its business. Despite the volatility in the commodity pricing environment, the company managed to comfortably beat the earnings expectations in the fourth quarter on the back of solid project execution. Further, McDermott's $6 billion impending merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron bode well as it will lead to a fully integrated onshore-offshore company, boosting its growth prospects and lead to cost efficiencies. Among other positives, McDermott's robust backlog reflects steady demand from the customers. Consequently, we think McDermott offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as a preferred energy equipment supplier to own now.”

Get McDermott International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a $17.66 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a $17.66 rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDermott International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of McDermott International traded down $0.15, reaching $17.79, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,848,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,687. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of McDermott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $40,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in McDermott International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in McDermott International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in McDermott International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,152,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 761,159 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.