MC Mining (MCM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.
LON MCM opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Thursday. MC Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 30.47 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 71.60 ($0.95).
About MC Mining
Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.