Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products traded up $1.98, hitting $60.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,532,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,578. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In related news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $72,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $25,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,844. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.