Maxim Group Analysts Give Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) a $6.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolphin Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ DLPN remained flat at $$3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,667. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $11.99.
About Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.
