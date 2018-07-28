MaxCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,557.00 (MAX)

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, MaxCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One MaxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. MaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $1,557.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.02956080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00780883 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00025180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00065336 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039097 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027959 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014919 BTC.

About MaxCoin

MaxCoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for MaxCoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

MaxCoin Coin Trading

MaxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

