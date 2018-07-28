Mattersight Corp (MATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mattersight Corp (NASDAQ:MATR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mattersight an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATR. ValuEngine raised Mattersight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities cut Mattersight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.70 to $3.32 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of Mattersight stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63. Mattersight has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.05.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mattersight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Mattersight during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattersight by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,961,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 574,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Mattersight during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattersight

Mattersight Corporation provides behavioral analytics services in the United States. The company provides predictive behavioral routing and workstyle, performance management, quality assurance, predictive analytics, and marketing managed services. It serves companies in the healthcare, insurance, financial service, technology, telecommunication, cable, utility, education, hospitality, and government industries.

