Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches Market Cap of $67.87 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $67.87 million and $19.94 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00005491 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.01024930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004768 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrixchain.io

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEgg, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

