Materion (MTRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.90 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Materion updated its FY18 guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Materion has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,576 shares in the company, valued at $654,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Materion by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

