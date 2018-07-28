Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Numis Securities raised Marston’s to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.19) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 117.27 ($1.55).

Shares of Marston’s traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01), reaching GBX 96.85 ($1.28), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,773,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.70 ($1.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Andrew Andrea acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £40,400 ($53,474.52).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

