Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.69-7.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.00.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $107.17 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.37 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.96.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,519,243.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $478,275.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

