Markel Co. (MKL) Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 550,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,103,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Markel by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Markel by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 115,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 224,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 224,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total transaction of $108,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nora N. Crouch sold 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.58, for a total value of $103,642.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,621.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $1,553,672 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 target price on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

MKL opened at $1,150.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $995.30 and a 12-month high of $1,194.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.71 by $2.68. Markel had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 38.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

