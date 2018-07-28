Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.