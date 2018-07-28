Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $9.87.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.
Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
