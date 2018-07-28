MarineMax (HZO) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MarineMax traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $18.92. 9,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 243,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $601,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,682.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,976 shares of company stock worth $2,113,777. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MarineMax by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 341,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.12.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. MarineMax had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $361.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

