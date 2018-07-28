Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,025,500.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,623,506 shares in the company, valued at $673,418,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Monday, July 23rd, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,300 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,095,003.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 123,425 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $5,002,415.25.

On Thursday, June 14th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,916,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 90,303 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $3,478,471.56.

On Thursday, June 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 114,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $4,377,490.56.

On Friday, June 1st, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 7,029 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $261,267.93.

On Monday, June 4th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 86,056 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $3,222,797.20.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 108,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $4,099,130.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 116,700 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $4,392,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 139,106 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $5,234,558.78.

Marcus & Millichap opened at $40.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.