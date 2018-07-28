Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum traded up $0.83, hitting $80.99, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 5,450,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 639.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,230,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 1,929,448 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,144,000 after buying an additional 839,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,851,000 after buying an additional 785,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,410,000 after buying an additional 612,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

