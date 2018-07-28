Manning and Napier Inc (MN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

Manning and Napier has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Manning and Napier has a dividend payout ratio of 139.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Manning and Napier to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

NYSE MN opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.35. Manning and Napier has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 18.81%. analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

