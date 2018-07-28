Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 58.02%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital traded down $0.05, hitting $6.80, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,135. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOAN. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Manhattan Bridge Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

