Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 50.0966686919443 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

