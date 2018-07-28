magicJack VocalTec (CALL) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded magicJack VocalTec from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of magicJack VocalTec opened at $8.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.68. magicJack VocalTec has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. magicJack VocalTec had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in magicJack VocalTec by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in magicJack VocalTec by 2,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in magicJack VocalTec in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in magicJack VocalTec by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in magicJack VocalTec by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 187,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling.

